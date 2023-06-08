Estadão Contenti

06/08/2023 – 9:01 am

The System of Values ​​Receivable (SVR) of the Central Bank (BC) points out that R$ 7.076 billion are “forgotten” in financial institutions and can be recovered by companies and individuals. The data update, made this Wednesday, 7, takes into account the end of April.

BRL 3.93 billion have already been returned by the system, informs the BC. Of this total, 74.94% were redeemed by individuals and the remainder by legal entities.

Among the receivables, R$5.68 billion (80.34%) are earmarked for 36,120,252 individuals. R$1.39 billion (19.65%) belong to 2,756,118 legal entities. More than 62% of beneficiaries have to receive an amount of up to R$10. Only 1.78% will redeem more than R$1,000.01.

Most of the values ​​are in banks, followed by consortium administrators, finance companies, cooperatives, payment institutions, brokers and distributors.

The balance that is accounted for is that of accounts that have already been closed, or from the refund of fees charged unduly.
























