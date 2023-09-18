He Service tax administration (SAT) is a government entity in charge of monitoring and supervising compliance with tax obligations in Mexico. One of its fundamental tools to carry out this work is the monitoring of the financial transactions of taxpayers.

In this sense, a amount of money deposited in a bank account can alert the SAT and trigger a series of actions by this institution.

The Law on Income Tax establishes that banks in Mexico are obliged to inform the SAT when deposited cash income in a bank account exceed the amount of 15,000 pesos .

This means that if, in a given period, a person receives cash deposits totaling more than 15,000 pesos in a personal account, the bank must report this information to the SAT.

It is important to note that the collection of this data by the SAT does not necessarily imply immediate actions against the taxpayer. However, The information collected is stored and used in the context of tax audits .

In other words, the SAT could use these records in the future if you decide to conduct a thorough review of a taxpayer’s finances.

What the SAT says about cash deposits

The implementation of these measures is framed in the changes introduced in the Fiscal Miscellany 2022which states that Banks must provide the SAT with a monthly report detailing whether an account holder has received cash deposits for amounts greater than 15,000 pesos. This information is essential for the SAT in its work of fiscal supervision and control.

It is important to emphasize that, in a statement issued in December 2021, before the entry into force of the Tax Miscellany, The SAT clarified that it does not carry out a monitoring campaign on taxpayers in relation to these deposits.

This implies that, in principle, it is possible to receive cash deposits for an amount equal to or greater than 15,000 pesos without the SAT taking immediate action.

However, it is essential to highlight that, in the event of receiving considerable amounts through cash deposits (which differ from electronic transfers), it is essential to have the Internet Digital Tax Receipt (CFDI or invoice) that supports the origin of these funds.

Having adequate documentation is a precautionary measure that allows taxpayers to verify the legitimacy of the resources entering their accounts.

As is clear, the amount of money deposited in a bank account can alert the Tax Administration Service if it exceeds 15,000 pesos in cash, in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax and Fiscal Miscellaneous Law 2022.

Although the Tax Administration Service does not automatically initiate legal action for these deposits, the information is stored and can be used in subsequent tax audits.

To avoid complications with the tax authority, it is essential to maintain an adequate record of all transactions and have tax receipts that support the origin of the funds.

Transparency in personal finances is key to avoiding future problems with the Tax Administration Service.