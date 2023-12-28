As you already know, at the beginning of the week the source code of Grand Theft Auto V, as well as additional information related to Rockstar. All of these files were stolen in a cyber attack that took place last year. Usually, those responsible kidnap the documents to try to obtain an exorbitant reward. However, This did not happen on this occasion, but something stranger took place.

According to Insider Gaming, the source code for GTA V It was not an attempt to sell it to Rockstar, but those responsible for this attack They offered these documents to a group of modders for the modest amount of $2 thousand dollars, a bargain. However, the story does not end here, since one person within this group, who did not even contribute a single cent, tried to resell it, although without success.

Originally, the user known as Kieron attempted to resell the source code of GTA V to various groups for $6 thousand dollars, an amount that remains minimal for the type of information in their hands. However, his plan was not successful, since not many people have this amount of money. The situation reached such a ridiculous level, to the point that this person even asked for between $200 and $500 dollars for the files of the famous open-world game.

However, no one bought the source code from him, either because no one had the money, or they thought it was a joke. This led Kieron to think that if he couldn't benefit from this information, no one would. Thus, the user completely leaked the files in questionmaking sensitive documents that put people at risk at risk to the general public. GTA V.

The game's source code not only allows everyone to get an idea of ​​how this title works, but it also gives modders and hackers access to modify multiple details of the experience. While this might not have a big impact when we talk about GTA V, When we take into consideration what can be done with GTA Onlinethings get more complicated.

For now There is no official statement from Rockstar about this leak, but it is likely that the studio is already taking action on the matter. Without a doubt, a rather strange story. While it is not a guarantee that the team intended to pay for the kidnapping, at least those responsible for the cyber attack would have asked for more money. In related topics, you can learn more about the leak of the source code of GTA V here. Likewise, the existence of multiple DLCs for GTA V that were cancelled.

Editor's Note:

It is strange that the source code of GTA V, information that may well be worth a couple of million dollars, was sold for only $2 thousand. It's a strange thing, and the fact that no one else was willing to pay for this information makes it clear that many came to think that this was too good to be true, but no, it was all there, and no one valued it.

Via: Insider Gaming