Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Moroccan coach Hussein Amouta will lead the Al-Jazira team next season, after it was announced yesterday that his contract with the Jordanian Football Association was terminated by mutual consent, in preparation for the official announcement by “Abu Dhabi Pride.”

The agreement came between “Pride of Abu Dhabi” and Amouta, given that he is considered the best candidate to lead the current transitional period to rebuild the team, and he is the coach who has achieved notable successes, the most recent of which was leading the Jordanian national team to the final match of the Asian Cup, which was held last January in Qatar, for the first time in the history of “Al-Nashama”. », In addition to passing to the third round in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, after positive results, the most recent of which was the victory over Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Amouta has a resume full of notable stations with Moroccan clubs and national teams as well, in addition to being a former player, as he played in our stadiums in the ranks of Sharjah.