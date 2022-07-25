Eugene (AFP)

Nigeria’s Toby Amosan won the world title in the 100 meters hurdles, less than two hours after breaking his own world record, at the 18th edition of the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, USA.

Amosan clocked 12.06 seconds, setting a new record, but it was not adopted due to strong winds “2.5 m / h”, after achieving an hour and 50 minutes ago in the semi-final 12.12 seconds, smashing American Kendra Harrison’s record of 12.26 seconds, since July 22, 2016 in the Games The Olympics in London, Jamaican Brittany Anderson returned the silver (12.23 seconds), and the bronze to Puerto Rican Olympic champion Yasmine Camacho Quinn (12.23 seconds).

Amosan, 25, finally succeeded in translating her supremacy over the race, compensating for her disappointment in the last edition in Doha 2019 and the Tokyo Olympics last summer, when she finished fourth.