Coach Zachary Zane: people in love should move away from the object of passion

Amorous people at the time of another romantic passion should move away from the object of passion and try to calmly analyze their feelings. This unexpected advice came from sex and relationship coach Zachary Zane. writes Mens Health.

A 27-year-old man turned to Zane for help, who complained that he fell passionately in love with girls every time, but after a few months completely lost interest in them. He said that a couple of weeks ago he entered into a new relationship and was afraid that after the emotional outburst that he is experiencing now, he will again break the heart of the chosen one and he himself will suffer because of this.

In response to the letter, Zane indicated that the reader’s story is not unique – many are attracted to the initial stage of a relationship, since at this time emotions go off scale, and flaws in partners are invisible. “But the honeymoon phase doesn’t last forever,” Zane warned. In order not to be disappointed himself and not to disappoint his partner, he advised him to deliberately move away from the new chosen one and try to understand whether she really is the person with whom he wants a serious relationship.

The coach warned not to ignore the partner without warning or cancel meetings with her. Instead, he advised her to honestly admit her personality traits to her and offer to slow down the development of their relationship.

Earlier, psychologist Vita Khlebnova pointed out the symptoms of an unhealthy relationship in a couple. In her opinion, insults and disrespect clearly indicate serious problems.