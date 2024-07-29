Celso Amorim landed in Caracas on Friday (26) to follow the electoral process in Venezuela. | Photo: André Borges/EFE.

Lula’s government’s international affairs advisor, Celso Amorim, said he hopes that “all candidates” respect the results of the elections in Venezuela. The former foreign minister arrived in Caracas on Friday (26) to follow the electoral process in Venezuela.

According to Amorim, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has been informed about the situation in the neighboring country throughout the day.

“I am closely following the Venezuelan electoral process. There are still polling stations open. I am pleased that the day went smoothly, without any major incidents. There was significant participation by the electorate,” said the former foreign minister this Sunday (28).

“I am in contact with different political forces and electoral analysts, as well as members of the Carter Center’s observation team and the UN Panel of Experts. President Lula has been informed throughout the day. We will await the final results and hope that they are respected by all candidates,” he added.

Lula is trying to reintegrate the neighboring country into the international scene. He met with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on several occasions to discuss the elections and was one of the architects of the agreement with the United States.

On the 16th, Maduro said during a rally that there would be a “bloodbath” and a civil war in the country if the opposition wins the election. Lula said he was “scared” by the statement. Without mentioning the Brazilian president, the dictator told “those who were scared” to drink chamomile tea.

Furthermore, Maduro claimed, without evidence, that the results of Brazil’s electronic voting machines are not auditable. Despite the dictator’s criticism, the PT member decided to maintain Amorim’s trip to Venezuela to follow the presidential election.