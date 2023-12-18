The group event is scheduled for November 2024; according to advisor, the conference would be “incomplete” without Russia

The head of the Special Advisory to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, said that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the G20 summit (the group of the 20 largest world economies) in 2024, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the group in December. According to Amorim, the event will not be the same without the Russian leader. “We want Putin to come. A G20 conference without Russia is an incomplete conference. If we are going to talk about topics such as global governance reform, how can you ignore Russia? Russia is a necessary actor. His absence goes against the interest of the G20. The International Criminal Court was created when I was ambassador to the UN and was seen as progress. But the fact is that the great powers were left out. Does it only apply to others? Or to a country declared an enemy by the West. Where are the others who committed war crimes?” said in an interview with UOL. In September, Lula said that Putin would not be arrested if he came to Brazil for the G20 summit.

Read too: