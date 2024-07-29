Sent by the Lula government, special advisor seeks government and opposition in Venezuela for data on the electoral process

Special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, met on the afternoon of this Monday (29.Jul.2024) with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). The meeting was held after the Chavista leader declared himself the winner of the election held on Sunday (28.Jul). Amorim is trying to meet this Monday (29.Jul) with Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), the opposition candidate, who claims that there was fraud in the counting of the election results.