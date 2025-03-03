



Antony It has become one of the most determining signings in the winter market in European major leagues. He Betis He incorporated the Brazilian end as assigned from the Manchester United And in just Seven games like Verdiblanco already adds three goals and two assists. But why did a player like Antony not had space at Manchester United? Ruben Amorimcoach of the Red Devilshe has been asked about it, and his response contains a evening criticism of LaLiga EA Sports.

“When we play against any team here, the physicist is there,” he begins in an interview with Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United player. «Many times it is not necessary to create too much, just a long ball, second play and you are there. If you don’t have a physique, it will cost you a lot. Antony is much better now in Spain. There are many factors, but I guarantee that it is the physicist»He argued that the physical section is not so relevant in Spanish football or that Antony does not have the appropriate physical conditions to shine in the Premier League.

Antony has been taken into account by the Brazilian soccer team. The extreme has been included in the prelist of Dorival Junior for the next break, although this week it will be known whether it is part of the final list or not.