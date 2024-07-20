The special advisor for international affairs to the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, compared the death penalty in the United States to the treatment given to women in Iran. He made the statement during a lecture in Washington (USA) on Thursday (18.Jul.2024).

“I don’t agree with the way women are treated in Iran, for example, but I don’t agree with the death penalty, which still exists in the United States.“, declared when speaking about the country’s inclusion in the G20, a group formed by the 19 largest economies in the world plus the African Union and the European Union.

Registration form I agree with the terms of LGPD .

The former US ambassador to OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Dan Baer hit back at Amorim. According to the American, “drawing an equivalence between the US and the application of the death penalty and the Iranian regime is not morally respectable”.

“I agree with you, I will admit your argument […] I think it’s a bad equivalent and I think it undermines the moral credibility of those who draw that kind of equivalence.”Baer said.

Watch the moment (2min47s):

IRANIAN REPRESSION ON WOMEN

In Iran, women are forced to wear the hijab – Islamic veil – to cover the hair and other clothing that hides the arms and legs from the age of 9. If they violate the country’s dress code, they can be punished by the moral police, as happened with Mahsa Amni, 22.

The young woman was wearing tight pants and the hijab did not completely cover her hair. In the custody of the authorities, Amni died 3 days later.

According to police, she died of a heart attack. The state agency Go to announced that the cause of death was “multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia” –lack of oxygen to the brain. The episode resulted in a wave of protests in the country.

In Iran, women also need their husband’s permission to travel or work, for example.

DEATH PENALTY

Currently, 27 US states authorize the death penalty. Another 6 have a moratorium on its application by decision of the governor, according to the DPIC (Death Penalty Information Center, from the Portuguese translation). Also according to the Departmentthe punishment is applied in cases of conviction for murder.

Lethal injection is the main method adopted by the States. In it, two to three drugs are administered. A anesthetic or sedative, then a paralytic drug and, finally, a drug to stop the heart, in the case of 3 applications.

Alternatively, if drugs are found, some states use other alternatives, such as hanging, the nitrogen gas chamber, the firing squad, where the prisoner is tied to a chair and at least 3 shooters try to shoot his heart, and the electric chair.

#Amorim #compares #death #penalty #treatment #women #Iran