Criminal love: previews, stories and streaming episode 3 November 2022, Rai 3 Emma D’Aquino

Criminal love is the program broadcast every Thursday on Rai 3 in prime time. This new edition is hosted by Emma D’Aquino, journalist of Tg1. At the center of the program are dramatic stories of women victims of femicide and male violence, in most cases exploded in the home. Below are the previews of the episode of Amore Criminale today, November 3, 2022 on Rai 3 from 21.20.

Anticipations episode today, November 3rd

A long-hidden relationship, a suffocating relationship and a brutal murder. In today’s episode Emma D’Aquino will tell the story of Cinzia, who was killed at 34 by her former partner. It is 2006 when the woman, looking for a job, enters a housewares shop: her owner hires her as a saleswoman and their relationship soon turns into a love relationship. At that moment in her life Cinzia lives with her elderly parents and decides not to tell anything about the new relationship. The same thing does the man, who has been married for twenty years and is the father of two teenage children. Their relationship is lived in hiding, away from gossip and prying eyes. In doing so, in a few years Cinzia isolates herself from everyone and her then partner has total control over her. Tired of living the relationship in the shadows, Cinzia would like to be able to live her love for her without having to hide, and she asks the man to make a choice: either her or her family.

The situation does not evolve and after seven years Cinzia acquires an important awareness: the ex-partner will never leave his family and perhaps she is not willing to carry on this clandestine relationship either. She decides to leave him. The ex-partner then begins a tight check on his phone, on the PC, even on social media, until he discovers that Cinzia is chatting with another man. From that moment, he tries in every way to recover the relationship. On the morning of August 24, 2019 he makes one last attempt: he sends her a message in which he proposes to go to the beach. The woman accepts the offer to spend a day together and goes to the meeting point, the garage next to the household goods store. Here the man waits for her and kills her with five strokes of a rolling pin. He is indicted and sentenced to life in prison. Today his punishment is final. As always, the story was reconstructed with a docu-fiction.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Amore Criminale on live TV and live streaming? The program conducted by Emma D’Aquino, as mentioned, airs today – November 3, 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (digital terrestrial channel 3, 103 in HD). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.