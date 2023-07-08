Innersloth has made one available again skin for Among Us inspired by Ghostface, the serial killer of Scream, on the occasion of the release of the 4K blu-ray of the sixth film in the saga. Precisely, let’s talk about Ghostface’s Scream Mask and the Scream Robes.

These skins were originally released within Among Us in April 2022, but have only been accessible for a month. But now they are back. You must log in to the game to claim the skin between 7 and 21 July 2023: once obtained it will be yours forever.