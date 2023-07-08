Innersloth has made one available again skin for Among Us inspired by Ghostface, the serial killer of Scream, on the occasion of the release of the 4K blu-ray of the sixth film in the saga. Precisely, let’s talk about Ghostface’s Scream Mask and the Scream Robes.
These skins were originally released within Among Us in April 2022, but have only been accessible for a month. But now they are back. You must log in to the game to claim the skin between 7 and 21 July 2023: once obtained it will be yours forever.
Among Us and Scream
Among Us is a social deduction game in which a group of players take on the role of “Crewmate” in a sci-fi setting. Their goal is to complete a series of tasks (very simple mini-games). Among them, however, there is an impostor who has the task of killing the other players without being discovered. Survivors can request a meeting to vote on eliminating another player they believe is an imposter.
Scream it’s instead a meta-slasher-style horror film series. Ghostface, whose mask you can get now, is the killer in every movie, even if the person behind the mask changes every time. The sixth film follows Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter who is attacked by a new Ghostface while at college in New York City.
