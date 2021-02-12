Although Among us came out in 2018, its popularity exploded in 2020. All thanks to several youtubers Y streamers they rediscovered it, and shared it through multiple videos.

This free promotion had its consequences. After his success in Pc and mobile, this creation of InnerSloth now moves to home consoles. Currently, it is available in Nintendo switch, and will soon be coming to the family of systems Xbox.

Among Us expands to other platforms

On the other side is One Piece. Created by the mangaka Eiichiro Oda, is the best-selling manga of all time, and rivals works from other genres.

He has had adaptations in the form of anime, movies and will even get series live-action in Netflix. At least when it comes to Japan, it is already part of its popular culture, and it has been relevant for more than two decades. Quite an achievement in a society dedicated to consuming and discarding.

One Piece: This is what Sanji would look like in the future, according to his creator, at 40 and 60 years old

What happens when you mix One piece with Among us? Well, what you can see in the video that accompanies this note happens.

There you can see the executions of the game, which are carried out by the Impostors. But this time represented the way they would Monkey D. Luffy and its nakama.

Each of them have different ways of sending a crew member to the other world and they are great.

Executions in the style of One Piece characters

The video that you can see in this note has a duration of more than 12 minutes. However, there are a shortened version which can be consulted at this link, and is available at Reddit.

For example, and with regard to Luffy, he employs his characteristic attack, Gomu Gomu no Gatoringu, to hit multiple times. However, Roronoa zoro uses his three swords and applies his characteristic technique, the Santoryu which is truly deadly.

There are some very well done animations, but we feel like some attacks are too slow. For example, that of Nami it takes too long, and anyone who has seen the anime will know that it doesn’t take that long to run.

The same Usopp, who is a sniper who can shoot very fast when he sets his mind to it. Other executions are inspired by attacks by Tony Tony Chopper, Sanji, Franky, Nico Robin Y Brook. They were very nice.

From what you see in the video, it appears to be a mod, so it surely only works in the PC version of the game.

Source.



