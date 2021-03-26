Get ready to find the imposter on your Xbox. When Among Us was launched in 2018, it was not an overwhelming success, we can say. Some users and publications in networks. Nobody knows how he was able to resurrect the game, and in such a successful way.

In Among Us we have two contradictory ideas: you have to work with your crew, but you can’t trust any of them from them. A lot of communities and incredible moments have been generated thanks to the game, which has also connected families, friends and people from all over the world.

The developers comment that it’s great to be able to bring the game to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass consoles with online and local multiplayer. Also, the game is completely crossplay, no matter what platform your friends play on, you can play with everyone. It will also include the new map and the largest so far in the game: The Airship (the map shown in the video below).

Among Us will also launch a new account system with which hackers and those who have offensive behavior can be reported. Players will have to create a free account to access the chat. Those users who do not want to create an account will be able to continue playing, but they will do so as guests, that is, they will only be able to access the quick chat and will not be able to write their name. Among Us is coming to platforms Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in summer.