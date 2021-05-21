Among us It still has a ton of players, and its popularity has remained so stable that you can no longer only play on PC and mobile phones.

For all we know, InnerSloth He has several updates in mind to improve the gaming experience, and also an occasional aesthetic.

Among us It has several crew members who are distinguished by a color, but if the available ones bored you, now you can choose one more that will soon join the ship.

If you still enjoy looking for impostors among your entire crew, soon you will be able to welcome Rose, who will arrive with a different pink color than the existing one.

This character of Among us It has a light tonality, and if you want to see for yourself what it looks like, then we leave you the official publication.

So far it is known that InnerSloth It intends to add more colors, but the next one to be announced has yet to be decided.

What is certain, is that the number of options available to players could reach 18, although you will have to be extremely patient to see them.

The next crew member of Among us It could be salmon or olive, but the survey to define it still has time before closing.

Soon the game rooms will be able to host up to 15 players, so you will have a wide variety of options to choose from, and if you add accessories you will be unique among your friends.

The team of InnerSloth promised to reveal more details about its new big update on June 10 during the Summer Game Fest, so don’t lose track of it.

Although the impact of Among us dropped considerably, we’re sure your fanbase will appreciate these new updates, and who knows, they might surprise us with something new that will keep us coming back.

