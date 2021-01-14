At the video game level, 2020 left us the very special case of Among us, a title that managed to gain relevance up to two years after its launch thanks to the push it received from various streamers and influencers who showed the public how fun it could be.

Being a game of social deduction, Among us It can be played by a wide variety of people since its mechanics are very simple and can be enjoyed without any problem. This growth in popularity continues and Innerlosth is taking steps to make the game that much bigger.

If you are a fan of Among us, we are going to tell you what you will be able to see in the coming months and how now it will be even easier to enjoy this title that seems to have more momentum during 2021.

Here comes the first map

During The Game Awards 2020 we saw the announcement of a new map for Among us which is named The Airship. This new scenario promises to refresh the game a lot, especially since most are tired of the Skeld, Mira HQ, and Polus.

The Airship will help make the games different and, incidentally, extend the mythology around Among us, because there will never be a shortage of those who will find the true story behind the impostors next to a vent or when performing a task.

We will see if in the not too distant future, Among us it does not receive any adjustment in its rules or greater customization for the players, since the community is the one who gets more ideas behind the game.

Among Us on other platforms

You saw that Among us Now it’s in Nintendo switchWhere else is this Innersloth game missing? Well, in addition to PC through Steam and also on smartphones on both Android and iOS, the platform of Xbox Game Pass.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, now you can play Among us at no additional cost. The great thing is that at the moment it is in the PC version and in the remainder of the year it will come to Xbox One, Series X and Series S.

Fans will surely continue to play this title throughout 2021 and many new players will join the experience as the Innersloth title will be on more platforms. Will it come to PS4? We do not know, but hopefully so.



