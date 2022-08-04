Among Us VR gets closer and closer to its release on Steam And Oculus before the end of the year. The developer Schell Games has just announced that it is finally ready to bring more players to test Among Us VR ahead of its launch.

Registrations are now available by following this link, as advertised in Schell’s Twitter post. You will need to enter your email address, choose your VR headset from a long list of hardware, and also confirm which digital platform you primarily play VR games on. Then you will be able to join the Discord server to receive beta test updates and wait for the invitation email, which will arrive within a few days.

While Among Us VR has already been confirmed for PSVR, Meta Quest 2, and Steam VR, there are some headsets on the beta registration list that look a bit “dated”. For example, the Famicom 3D was a Nintendo accessory that transformed the Famicom’s 2D images into 3D through stereoscopic lenses. Magic Leap is an augmented reality viewer and not compatible with Steam VR and so on.

do you own a VR headset?

do you have an internet connection?

do you want to try Among Us VR early? sign up for Beta Test tasks here and help out the beans!https://t.co/oq5zynIVTA pic.twitter.com/EFbitLFKVO – Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) August 3, 2022



Among Us VR was shown during the latest The Game Awards. Now there are still a few months left before its final launch.

Source: Eurogamer