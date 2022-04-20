This experience between impostors and crew has been presented during the Meta Quest 2 event.

Among Us has become a indisputable phenomenon, and although it no longer has the same number of players as in 2020, a time when the game experienced a boom, it is still a highly chosen option by users around the world. That is why Innersloth has been polishing your experience with new updates and a VR version that has caught us by surprise.

Among Us VR will be released in Meta Quest 2 next ChristmasAnd it seems that there is already a launch window for the arrival of the crew and impostors to Meta Quest 2, because in the event Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has been presented with a premiere dated for the upcoming christmas. In this way, we can now prepare for an experience that, as seen in the trailer, can be scarier than it looks.

Meetings full of uncertainty, corpses in the dark, impostors around the corner… Among Us VR will add more tension to the original game with clashes that nerves will increase of more than one player. In addition, Innersloth still has more ideas focused on its popular title: “The community drives us to add more to the game and try new things, and we can’t wait any longer to make the Among Us universe more immersive for fans by expanding it to VR platforms.” “, expresses Victoria TranCommunity Director of the study.

We don’t know much about Innersloth’s plans beyond this experience for Meta Quest 2, but it has already been confirmed that crewmen and imposters will be adapted into the manga. On the other hand, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has left us other surprises as the second chapter of Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, with the name of Retribution.

