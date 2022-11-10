Among Us VR is available starting today on PC and Meta Quest 2as confirmed by the launch trailer of the game made for the occasion by Innersloth.

Announced last December, Among Us VR adds the thrill of virtual realitymaking it even more engaging.

“Among Us VR is a party game about collaboration and betrayal,” reads the official synopsis. “Gather your crew, grab your headset and dive into this VR version of the popular 4-10 player multiplayer title.”

“Work together in this virtual spaceship to complete tasks before one or more impostors kill everyone on board.”

“Developed exclusively for VR, you’ll enjoy the same gameplay style as the first title, but now with an extremely immersive environment where everything (yes, everything!) Is personal.”

Among Us VR can be purchased on Steam, at a price of € 8.19, or on the Meta Quest Store at a price of € 9.99.