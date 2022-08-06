Among Us VR will arrive later in the year, but it is already possible to register for the beta. Precisely, it is possible to signal your interest, but obviously it will then be up to the developers to select the players. There is no certainty of receiving a code, as always.

To signal your interest, you just have to go to this address and follow the directions of the authors of Among Us VR. The game will be released on PC and PlayStation.

Among Us is a social game of deduction which was hugely successful in 2020, although it has been available for a couple of years already. It was initially released on PC and mobile, but then the console versions also arrived. Now, a VR version is in development that dramatically changes the way you play, as you move from 2D to 3D and an aerial view to a first person view.

Among Us VR will be released on an unspecified day of late 2022. The reference platforms are PlayStation VR (via PS4 or PS5), Meta Quest 2 and Steam VR.

Here is also the first gameplay teaser trailer from the Among Us VR Meta Quest Showcase.