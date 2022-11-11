Among Us VR is available on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro: Innersloth LLC, Schell Games and Robot Teddy have completely recreated the game, to take advantage of the immersion and possibilities offered by VR, allowing you to play your character in first person. Rather than a simple port of the 2D game to VR, the team wanted to make Among Us VR an independent product, one that could appeal to both fans of the original who have never worn a VR headset and VR enthusiasts. who did not know this game. Through an iterative design process and extensive testing, the developers were able to redesign the game from a third-person to first-person perspective, complete with one- and two-handed locomotion options and optimized comfort settings.

“We wanted to preserve the essence and heart of Among Us, which, as we discovered through playing, was primarily about social interaction,” says Mike Traficante, Project Director of Among Us VR. “It’s really a game that is all about meeting people, being allowed to lie to them, and the fun that comes with it. What we quickly discovered when we started working in the VR space is that when you can see the masked faces of the people you are playing with, their hands, hear their voices, lie is another matter entirely. It’s so real and challenging, in a different way than the original game. ” Michal Ksiazkiewicz, Design Director of Among Us VR, added: “We have done a lot of testing of various approaches to even fundamental problems, such as locomotion. We explored third-person movement, teleportation, and other possibilities of the original that we feared might be a barrier. Among Us is a game that can take a certain amount of time and playing in VR for a long time can cause some discomfort. “