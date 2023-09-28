VR version of a title that was able to total 217 million downloads, Among Us VR will be available on PSVR2 at price of €9.99 and will include all the features that have made the experience famous, starting naturally with its multiplayer formula for 4-10 players.

Among Us VR was announced for PlayStation VR2 with a trailer : The famous Innersloth title will “soon” make its debut on the PS5 virtual reality headset, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

A modern classic

In Among Us VR we will have to identify the saboteur present within our team or, in the role of the traitor, hinder the work of our companions and possibly eliminate them trying to make sure that we do not understand who the culprit is.

The virtual reality version adds to the basic formula a series of new tasks that take advantage of this technology, proximity voice chat, support for cross-play and various adjustments designed to allow users to personalize the experience as much as possible.

There are two maps available, The Skeld II and Polus Point, both characterized by a structure that allows multiple approaches and therefore increases the variety of gameplay.