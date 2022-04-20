Meta has just broadcast a showcase dedicated to new video games announced for Quest, the line of virtual reality headsets from the Zuckerberg company. Skydance Interactive showed

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution

which will be released in 2022. This is the sequel to the first person shooter released in 2020 and will take us against the undead in New Orleans, with new threats and many more enemies on the screen.

Bonelab

is the continuation of Boneworks of Stress Level Zero, in which the player will find himself in a mysterious laboratory and will have to use objects, fight and climb to escape.

NFL Pro Era

is the first officially licensed NFL football game to arrive in VR, and it’s a managerial game with all the original teams and names.

Red Matter 2

it begins where the previous one ended, with a large amount of new puzzles in space.

Exhale 2

comes three years after its predecessor, and is a first person shooter with long stealth sections of espionage.



Among Us VR

was one of the biggest announcements: this is the virtual reality version of the popular impostor game, developed by InnerSloth in collaboration with Robot Teddy and Schell Games. It will be out by the end of the year.

Moss: Book II

will be released this summer on Quest, after arriving on PS VR and PC. It is a title based on puzzles and action.

RuinsMagus

is a classic Japanese virtual reality RPG, with 26 multi-scenario quests to tackle. Exclusively on Quest 2 will arrive later this year

Cities: VR

of Paradox, a city simulator in which it will be possible to do practically everything in the creation and management of your own metropolis. Capcom also made an announcement, with

Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries

coming exclusively to Quest 2. This is the famous time mode of the classic game rebuilt for VR, and is already available on the Quest store, free for anyone with Resident Evil 4 VR. News also for the very popular Beat Saber: will arrive later in the year

Beat Saber: Electronic Mixtape

, with traces of Deadmau5, Marshmello Pendulum and others. Finally, nDreams closed the show with

Ghost Busters VR

in a short trailer introduced by Mark Zuckerberg himself.