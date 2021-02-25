We know that fever Among us decreased in recent months. The title of InnerSloth It gained incredible popularity in the middle of last year, in the midst of a pandemic and thanks to several famous streamers starting to play it on their broadcasts.

However, little by little the players began to try other things and, although it still enjoys a solid fan base, the impact is no longer the same. Even so, many people are still waiting for the next map of the game and are aware of the publications of InnerSloth networking.

The official Twitter account of the developer, as well as the game themselves, they remain active and in constant interaction with their followers. This week, they surprised with a curious memory by sharing images of what he looked like Among us in the first phase of development.

this is what @AmongUsGame looked like back when we were still working on it in 2018! honestly everything still feels super unreal haha, definitely wanna keep sharing more dev stories with you here 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PdQDr6Pvng – Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) February 23, 2021

‘This is what Among Us looked like when we were still working on it in 2018! Honestly, everything still feels super unreal. We definitely want to share more stories from the development with you here.‘reads a tweet from InnerSloth, along with gameplay video.

Among Us looked quite different

There is no doubt that the game of InnerSloth it became a cultural phenomenon. Millions of people played and watched it on different streaming platforms, but it is curious to see how much it changed for its final version.

The changes are especially noticeable in the maps, which previously looked much simpler and the tasks did not have great depth in their design either. The characters, meanwhile, look practically the same, although now you can decorate them with various hats or costumes.

Maybe the look of Among us Currently it is not the most advanced graphically, but in definitely its design became iconic. Crewmembers and imposters are recognized anywhere, so we’re sure the developers are proud of their progress.

