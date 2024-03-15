As we already know, Among Us will become an animated series, but for the moment not much has been revealed. But finally we are starting to discover something, such as i voice actors who will deal with some of the characters.

As also reported by the official Summer Game Fest account:

Green will have the voice of Elijah Wood best known as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film series

best known as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film series Rosso will instead be voiced by Randall Park by Fresh off the boat

by Fresh off the boat Viola will be able to count on the talent of Ashley Johnson particularly famous as the English voice of Ellie from The Last of Us

particularly famous as the English voice of Ellie from The Last of Us Orange will boast the voice of Yvette Nicole Brown of Community

For now we don't know much about Among Us, except that the animated series is still in production. Not long ago we had the opportunity to see an image, but it didn't reveal much.