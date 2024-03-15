As we already know, Among Us will become an animated series, but for the moment not much has been revealed. But finally we are starting to discover something, such as i voice actors who will deal with some of the characters.
As also reported by the official Summer Game Fest account:
- Green will have the voice of Elijah Woodbest known as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film series
- Rosso will instead be voiced by Randall Park by Fresh off the boat
- Viola will be able to count on the talent of Ashley Johnsonparticularly famous as the English voice of Ellie from The Last of Us
- Orange will boast the voice of Yvette Nicole Brown of Community
For now we don't know much about Among Us, except that the animated series is still in production. Not long ago we had the opportunity to see an image, but it didn't reveal much.
Among Us and the difficulties of making an animated series
Among Us is a very popular product now famous and, although the game does not attract as many audiences as it did a few years ago, it remains a flagship franchise.
The real limit for this type of product is that the video game does not have a real narrative component. Each game sees the characters perform a series of generic actions and even die in a banal and sudden way, until one of the parties involved wins.
We will have to see how the core features of Among Us will be recreated for a narrative product.
#Among #series #reveals #voice #actors #voices #Ellie #Frodo
Leave a Reply