Among Us is one of the biggest hits of recent years, but the development team – Innersloath – risked abandoning everything before becoming famous. Through a new interview, Marcus Broadmander has revealed that in 2019 the team he was no longer interested in the projectas the number of players was decreasing.

“We weren’t interested in Among Us anymore in early 2019,” explains Bromander. After the release of the game’s third map and a series of bug fixes, the team decided it was “over, that’s itit’s time to work on something else. “Broadmander continued to work on his Henry Stickmin series, while other developers began to” field other ideas for new games that have come quite far. ”

However, after the surge in popularity of Among Us, Innersloth decided to “ride the wave”. At the time, the team thought it was best to propose a sequel, but ultimately decided not to.

Among Us

“We should do Among Us 2 or update the game everyone is already playing? “says Bromander.” There were so many people playing, I wanted to experience the experience of posting updates for a large audience. ”

The game is still a success and the team is proposing news on a regular basis. Additionally, Among Us will also expand with another game: Among Us VR.

One thing is certain: Innersloath was (also) lucky.