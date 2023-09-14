As we have already reported, Unity has decided to change the rules for its development engine. Among the new features, the most controversial is the inclusion of a fee for installing a game by the user (exceeding certain amounts), which must be paid by the developers. Obviously this hasn’t been digested by many development teams and everyone is reacting in multiple ways. For example, Forest Willard – programmer at Innersloth (Among Us) – said they might as well remove the game while they look for a solution to the issue.

“We are fortunate to have the resources to be able to swap engines and I don’t see the point of paying Unity for anything while we do this,” Willard said. “I really hope they back off, but honestly they should be afraid of how much trust they’re burning with this maneuver.”

“I bet Steam, Epic, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft will be happy to have waves of developers pulling their games,” Willard added. “Innersloth has always paid Unity appropriately for the licenses and services we use. I’m not one for small talk, but this is undue and will force me to deal with myself.”

Willard flagged Unreal and Godot as potential alternatives for developers looking to move away from Unity’s platform, adding that they are “patiently waiting for Luxe,” described as a “free, cross-platform, rapid development” alternative engine.