InnerSloth and CBS Studios have shared a small teaser for their upcoming Among Us animated series.

While it doesn't give too much away, the image shows an empty cafeteria with pizzas and balloons adorned by a banner that reads: “We're not dead.”

Well, I presume it should be read that way anyway. However, a nice big splash of red blood has covered up the middle word, leaving only 'We're' and 'Dead' on show. Seems kind of their…



Let's Play Among Us: NEW MAP, SAME OLD CHAOS! ft. Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra & Dicebreaker!





Here's Eurogamer's video team playing Among Us with Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra and Dicebreaker.

Sharing the image on X, the Among Us social media account said “work on the show is progressing!!!” with an accompanying muscle emoji.

When someone joked it looked like a crewmate had spilled the ketchup, the Among Us team replied: “UGH new task: clean banner. Where is everyone anyway.”



Image credit: InnerSloth/CBS

We first got word of the upcoming Among Us adaptation last year, with a general overview that read: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Imposter 'or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

It sounds like the team is playing things pretty close to the game itself, then. After all, deceit and Machiavellian scheming is really what Among Us does best.

InnerSloth's social deduction title isn't the only game with an animated adaptation in the works. Along with Among Us, we also have The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft heading our way, to name but two.