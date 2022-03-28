A DDoS attack has disrupted servers in Europe and North America, though Innersloth is already restoring them.

Among Us was a late bomb. Although the game was initially released in 2018, it was not until 2020 that managed to accumulate a very high number of players thanks to content creators. This has made it one of the titles More popular of the last few months on platforms such as PS4 and PS5, which did not arrive until last December, and a most popular option to play with friends.

The servers can be turned on or off, we will update you when they are more stableInnerslothHowever, it seems that the impostor wants to wreak havoc in real life as well. As reported by Innersloth from the Among Us Twitter account, the servers in Europe and North America have suffered a DDoS attack that has disabled the service for part of the weekend. Now, the resolution of this problem has become the number one priority of the development team, although this is no excuse to lose the sense of humor.

“The servers are still down as we work to fix the DDoS sabotage,” explains Innersloth in the latest post on the issue. “They can be turned on/off, but we will update you when we think they are more stablesorry!!!” This tweet is followed by a more humorous message that reads “I can’t believe I’m working on a Saturday right now I was supposed to go get a croissant“.

In this way, we are waiting for Innersloth to finish fixing the attack that has altered the experience in Europe and North America. After all, the team is already quite busy with all the updates planned for Among Us, as well as a VR version that has left no one indifferent.

