No, it’s not just you – Among Us is indeed currently offline and has been for almost the entire weekend.

Developer Innersloth announced on its social media channels over the weekend that owing to a DDoS attack on both North American and European servers, “servers are still down while [it] works to fix” the issue.

“We have a sabotage going on lol,” the official communications account tweeted at the start of the attack. “NA and EU servers are getting DDoS’d. Service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight!!!!! Sorry!!!

“Someone really had to DDoS us at the end of my work day??? Smh????” they added. “It’s 5pm I wanted to nap this is so rude.”

servers are still down while we work to fix the DDoS sabotage they may come on/off but will update u when we think they’re stable, sorry!!! pic.twitter.com/vMmb74ttbJ —Among Us? servers down (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2022

As the time ticked by, though, it seemed as though the attack was more problematic than first anticipated, and while servers appear to be stabilizing, the team still isn’t quite ready to give the all-clear, with the official Twitter account still stating “Among Us servers down” in its name.

“Sorry 🙁 we’ve been working all day on it, and it seems like some servers are stabilizing but still holding off on an official announcement until it looks good,” Innersloth explained in a later comment.

