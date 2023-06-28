Among Us, the popular sci-fi social deduction game from developer Innersloth, is being turned into an animated series by CBS Studios.

Ace reported by Varietythe new series – which is being handled by Big Mouth and Star: Trek Lower Decks animation studio Titmouse – looks to be adhering closely to the core murder-and-deduction premise of its video game source material.

The show’s official longline reads, “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

How that will translate into a multi-episode series remains to be seen, but the adaptation is being shepherded by Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis, who’s signed up to create and executive produce the new show. Innersloth’s Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser will also serve as executive producers.

There’s no timeframe for the Among Us adaptation’s release at this seemingly early juncture, but expect more details as production continues.