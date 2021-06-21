The video game has just introduced new content, but there were days when Innersloth couldn’t take it anymore.

Among Us was the most talked about video game of E3 2021 according to a recent report, an achievement that once again highlights the great success, to the surprise of even its own managers, that this video game of a social nature is being. In fact, since Innersloth took advantage of a recent interview to express how exhausting the development of the production has been since it gained popularity.

“When Among Us went viral I felt a bit like ‘ok, this is going to be my life,'” says artist Amy Liu in an interview Anthony Padilla picked up by Kotaku. “The pressure to do things as quickly as possible was quite high. Between September and December we had conversations with Xbox and PlayStation to get Among Us out on those platforms, which usually takes time, from half a year to a year or so. And we think: ‘three months! That is our goal ‘“, Add.

“I ended up quite burned,” continues Amy Liu, explaining how, in addition, the whole issue of the pandemic prevented them from visiting friends and family: “i spent the holidays alone“.

Among Us fan pressure

Beyond the actual work of bringing Among Us to more platforms and updating it, one issue that put a lot of strain on morale in Innersloth was pressure from players. “At the beginning of the year, we received so many negative comments that it ended up affecting me,” recalls Marcus Bromander, designer of the game, adding how, coupled with everything else, he was about to resign to continue working on Among Us. “You are under the magnifying glass of hundreds of millions of people, people who do not understand that everything takes months to do. They want the server problems solved for tomorrow, the arrival of the new content must be ready next week. It all looks so easy, but it’s a lot of pressure and it goes over your head, “says Bromander.

Despite all this, Innersloth continues to work on Among Us, presenting at E3 2021 the arrival of new content to the video game. Among them are the landing of new roles, a new map and the possibility of playing hide and seek. Recently, in addition, Among Us was free on the Epic Games Store, a fact that once again shot the figures of this video game that had a second life.

