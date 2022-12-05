Among Us will be part of The Game Awards 2022 with a new announcement slated for the start of the show. The confirmation comes directly from the authors of the game.

As you can see, the information was shared via Twitter where it is indicated that in the “Opening Act” of The Game Awards 2022 there will be an “emergency meeting”, i.e. an emergency meeting typical of the game in which players must discuss who to expel from the game in progress, assuming they have figured out who he is the impostor.

We don’t know which one it is the announcement of Among Us for the moment, so we can only wait for news on the matter.

Among Us it was very successful especially in 2020. In November 2020 the game reached half a billion players and over the months it was updated regularly with the addition of new features. The game has also arrived on PlayStation, Switch and Xbox and a VR version has also been made for Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, PS VR and Steam VR.

What else can we expect from Among Us? We will have to wait for The Game Awards 2022 to find out new details. During the event there will also be space for Tekken 8, Crash Bandicoot and an announcement from the producer of Final Fantasy 16.

Are you ready to follow the Multiplayer.it marathon on Twitch for The Game Awards?