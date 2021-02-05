If you’re looking for a way to shake up your Among Us games – we’re in the middle of our third lockdown, after all – then one way to do so is through mods. Specifically, there’s now a PC mod that introduces four new roles to the game to really shake up the meta.

The Extra Roles mod, made by Hunter101, adds four new roles to Among Us: a Medic, Officer, Engineer and Joker. It even works on the official InnerSloth servers, but all players need to download the same version of the mod in order for it to work.

So, let’s go through the roles: the Officer is allowed to kill people, but will die if they hit a crewmate instead of the imposter. High stakes indeed. The Medic, meanwhile, can give other players a shield to make them immortal, although this breaks when the Medic dies. Rather helpfully, the Medic can also inspect a corpse for clues about the killer – although the type of information they receive depends on how fast they get there.

If you take the role of Engineer, you’ll be able to help out in a pinch by repairing one emergency per game from “anywhere on the entire map”, and you can also make use of the same vents used by Imposters.

And if you want a real wild card experience, there’s the Joker. This character wins by being falsely booted from the ship, instantly ending the game if they get voted off. So be careful who you pick.

Among Us Mod That Adds 4 New Roles desde r / AmongUs

Some have pointed out that the idea of ​​introducing new roles to Among Us through mods isn’t entirely new – YouTuber Socksfor1 has made several videos on the topic, for instance – but this mod pack seems to be much easier to download and actually play yourself. You can find it on GitHub, and install it by manually unzipping the files into your Among Us directory (and there’s even a video-tutorial to help with that). Is this game mode balanced? Who knows, but it will at least keep you on your toes during your next Zoom call.