Among us It will forever be remembered as the sensation of 2020, and one of the games that made a difference in an isolated world during the pandemic.

Despite the fact that its popularity is no longer the same as at the end of last year, it continues to have a stable community that continues to regularly play this dynamic between crew members and impostors.

That said, do you remember there was a time when the Innersloth ran out of a single product? Well, apparently the store dedicated to Among us is still a success, as recently the official account on Twitter announced the following on the occasion of Chinese New Year:

HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR

Some new * products! * They fell in our store, including:

Caps

Face Masks (Artist Alley)

Sticker Sheets (Artist Alley)

Customizable art frames

Get your official Among Us merchandise here: store.innersloth.com

Art by @thisishannako

And below they added images of these new products:

Among Us merchandise wasn’t enough for some

However, not everything is happiness, because among the comments there are certain fans who take advantage of each publication of Among us to ask for the new map to be released in an impolite manner.

Launch the map, the game is dead.

These types of people aside, there are other comments that appreciate the work of the developers, and even noted that for their merchandise store they work with independent artists, something unusual within the industry.

Although not so much for InnerslothIf we consider that it is a small studio and that, precisely, it used to operate in the fields of independent creators.

We recommend you: Among Us x One Piece: Fans reveal the crossover you didn’t know you needed.

There are also those who are asking for official plushies of the crew to arrive at the store, to which the official account replied that they are on their way.

Did something in the new products catch your attention? Remember that the official store of Among us it does have international shipments.



