Within the framework of The Game Awards a new game mode was announced that will arrive soon to among us. This one is called Hide and Seek and it looks really interesting.

What is shown in this first preview of the Among Us Hide and Seek mode shows us how the crew has to make an effort to hide and not be eliminated by what would be the impostor.

Players can hide, use the vents, everything within reach of the impostor, while what the impostor really has to do is find everyone and be the last survivor… Or the winner.

It is worth noting that the game system is attractive and the community will surely take it, if it hasn’t already done so because they can set their own rules and, incidentally, respect them.

One detail that you should not lose sight of is that there is a time limit to carry out this task of finishing off the others. If the impostor does not succeed, then you lose.

When is the new Hide and Seek mode coming to Among Us?

According to the Among Us trailer shown during The Game Awatds 2022, Hide And Seek will be available to all users starting December 9.

Source: The Game Awards

Now all that remains is for the players to update their respective versions so that they can enjoy the new mode that they will surely enjoy with their friends.

