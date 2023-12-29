Among Us, over the years, has regularly made new aesthetic elements available to customize your characters. Now, with the arrival of the new year, developer Innersloth has made available a new party hair. The announcement was made via Twitter/X and you can see the content just below.
This hat for Among Us will be claimed in the game until January 31, 2024. You just need to log in to the game to get it, but after the expiration date it will be lost forever, unless Innersloth offers it again on another occasion.
What do you think of the Among Us hat?
Among Us collaborations
As mentioned, Among Us usually shares aesthetic elements. For example, in November theIndie Cosmicube, which includes content based on seven different games: A Hat in Time, Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game. What 7,000 Beans and allows you to get hats, skins, nameplates and more.
Furthermore, Among Us has also collaborated with Vampire Survivors, with the latter introducing content based on the Innersloth title.
