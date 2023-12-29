Among Us, over the years, has regularly made new aesthetic elements available to customize your characters. Now, with the arrival of the new year, developer Innersloth has made available a new party hair. The announcement was made via Twitter/X and you can see the content just below.

This hat for Among Us will be claimed in the game until January 31, 2024. You just need to log in to the game to get it, but after the expiration date it will be lost forever, unless Innersloth offers it again on another occasion.

Among Us hat for the new year

