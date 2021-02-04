Among us little by little it is losing that boom that we saw in 2020, when it was positioned as one of the most watched and played games.

Despite this, it still has a large audience that is still waiting for content or new gossip from InnerSloth.

While The Airship comes to Among us, some fans re-theorized about what astronauts might look like without their famous colorful suits, and one user of Reddit seems to have the answer.

This is how the astronauts of Among Us would look without suits

A few months ago we showed you some of the first sketches that InnerSloth created for the game characters, who always thought of themselves as strangely shaped beings.

What Among us He never reveals to us what they look like under the spacesuit, so some fans got down to business to give us some options.

One of them was Kroasan_Power, who shared a curious illustration with one of the naked astronauts, and it looks stranger than we imagine.

Disturbing.

As you can see, the characters would look like beings similar to a thumb, although with legs and underwear that covers their private parts.

Fans of Among us they immediately compared this design to popular culture characters such as the Kool-Aid or the Captain Underpants.

They do look alike.

Although the popularity of Among us little by little it decreases, the arrival of the game to Nintendo switch it gave it a new air, so there is still a great community of active players.

For the moment, InnerSloth has not revealed when we can see the new map in action ‘The Airship’, so you will have to be very patient.

Among us is available for PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch, but is expected to reach PlayStation and Xbox during 2021.

We recommend you:

Source.



