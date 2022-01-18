Innersloth continues to regularly update their game with cosmetic skins and collaborations.

What should those responsible have thought? Among Us when, back in 2020, the title became enormously popular thanks to the push that content creators gave it through their live shows. Today, the game Innersloth It is still in good shape, but the magnitude it has gained also means that it still needs to receive improvements and new content.

Friends lists are added, something highly demandedThat is the issue that the development team wanted to address in a post shared on their official website where they detail their roadmap for 2022. After congratulating the new year, they have assured that their priority at the moment is to add something highly demanded by the players: the friend lists.

Similarly, the game will receive numerous updates to improve the user experience a general level. They state that many players have had difficulties related to account creation, redeeming rewards, choosing chat, and other aspects. This will be the next thing we can expect, although there is no specific date for any of these inclusions.

From then on, Among Us has several big plans in mind. During 2022 the fifth map of the game, about which we still know very little but is still programmed. Also, we will tell, a hiding place that is still a mystery, new roles for imposters and crew, more cosmetic skin packs and collaborations with other products or games to be announced as they arrive.

In relation to the latter, the most recent collaboration he has had is that of Ghostface, the murderer of scream whose iconic mask joins Among Us to continue doing his thing. Similarly, there are also collaborations that are not reflected in the video game itself, such as the publication of a manga that will adapt, in some unknown way, the universe created by Innersloth.

