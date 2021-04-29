Friendship-destroying social assassination game Among Us will launch for PlayStation 4 and PS5 later this year.

Sony confirmed the smash hit PC and mobile game would arrive on its consoles during the opening of tonight’s Ratchet & Clank-focused PlayStation Nintendo Direct.

Speaking of Ratchet & Clank, our brief look at Among Us on PlayStation also included a look at an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat and pet.

Among Us originally launched for PC and mobiles back in 2018, before blowing up in popularity during 2020. It then launched for Nintendo Switch last December, and is also slated for release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S at some point this year too . Maybe we’ll get Master Chief and Cortana skins there?