According to what was reported on Twitter from the profile Manga Mogura, the well-known multiplayer video game Among Us is ready to become a manga, and which will be published in the Japanese magazine Bessatsu Corocoro.

The indie title was one of the emblems of these two years, entertaining players of all types and of all ages in the most stressful periods of the lockdown and the pandemic in general, a gigantic boom that not only made sure that the title landed on practically any platform (the last of which the console and with a version also dedicated to VR devices on the way), but has caused a mass phenomenon to be unleashed all over the world also made of merchandise, quotes, memes, and any other delicacy that the internet world is capable of. to offer.

The manga adaptation should therefore not surprise us too much, if not for the fact that the magazine we were talking about (Corocoro) is mainly dedicated to children, and being treason and murder among the basic themes of the video game, we are curious to find out how they will be revisited in such a production.

The release of the Among Us manga in this magazine is scheduled for next month, and we do not know if any re-propositions or readjustments – including digital ones – are foreseen that will allow this curious new product to land in Italy as well.

Video Game “Among Us” will get a manga adaption in Bessatsu Corocoro issue 4/2022 next Feb 2022 pic.twitter.com/FmvrVCo3mo – Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) January 12, 2022

The title of Innersloth it was therefore the protagonist of a real rise, despite the fame exploded at least a year after its publication (we are talking about the end of 2018), and also the collaborations with other very important games and brands of all kinds are proof of this. If that’s still not enough, just think how Among Us was the pioneer of a fashion, with other “hunt for the impostor / saboteur” titles starting to fall like snow on all platforms.