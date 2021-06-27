Among us is a game whose popularity has grown enormously lately, but it is easy to remember that its developers, Innersloth, are still an indie studio made up of no more than 10 people. With millions of daily users, a constantly growing audience, and its future launch in Xbox and PlayStation, its creators have a lot of work ahead of them.

In a recent interview with the YouTuber, Anthony Padilla, Amy Liu, one of the artists in Innersloth, spoke about how tired she and her team felt after the massive increase in players. Liu even said that “Among us it had become my life, ”following the game’s monstrous success and pressure to bring it to more consoles.

“Among Us went viral and I was like, ‘OK, this is my life now.’ The pressure to do things quickly was very high. From September to December we were in talks with Xbox and PlayStation. They were trying to bring Among Us to these platforms, a process that usually takes six months to a year. We said, ‘Three months. Let’s try.'”

The success of Among us it started last year with the pandemic. In fact, the game was released since 2018, but it wasn’t until certain streamers and YouTubers They started broadcasting it live that his popularity soared through the skies. It is currently in Switch, PC, mobiles and Game Pass for PC. In the future it will come to consoles Xbox and PlayStation.

Fountain: Anthony Padilla