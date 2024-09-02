Among Usalthough now past its peak fame, continues to be one of the most popular mobile games thanks to its style, its updates and the interesting collaborations it offers.

The latest of these, announced just a few hours ago, is a tribute to all Among Us lovers with a penchant for “full-throated” accusations: the Collaboration between the Among Us franchise and Ace Attorneya popular Capcom series set in courtrooms.

The collaboration will include the introduction of a new free cosmetic for our little astronaut: the costume of Miles Edgeworthone of the protagonists of the series (as well as the main character of the spin-off series Investigations).

The launch of the collaboration, presented through the posting a post showing the costumeis expected for next September 9th. This operation seems to be aimed at making the imminent arrival on the market of the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, coming to all major platforms on September 6th.

Fans have been waiting for the launch of a new chapter in the main Ace Attorney series for several years now: this collaboration can certainly be read as a positive signal regarding the attention that the development house wants to place on the project.