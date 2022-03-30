In the last few hours, the official Twitter account of Among Us released the photo of a new skin of the famous character of John-117 / Master Chief with the addition of a new pet based on 343 Guilty Sparkin fact formalizing a new crossover with the successful videogame saga of Halo.

In addition, the response from several accounts was very quick, including that of Xbox, Halo And Xbox Game Passwhich undoubtedly contributed to the reliability of the news.

watch out @Halo the Impostor is coming for u… very soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NZlksiJJV – Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 29, 2022

As we had already discussed in our article, it is not the first time that the popular survival game has received crossovers with other titles. In fact, in November 2021, a first one was announced with League of Legends while, earlier this year, with the character of Ghostface belonging to the film saga of Scream, with more that were not lacking. It is likely that the new Halo content will be released as Cosmicubeswhich is a series of cosmetics that players can unlock as they progress with the game and that can be added by users at their discretion.

So far, the reception to the new skin has been quite positive. Many Halo fans seem excited about the new addition and it looks like this skin will soon become a fan favorite. We remember that Master Chief has been one of the most iconic characters in the video game industry for over 20 years.

At the moment the release date is not yet known, since the tweet only says that the skin will be made available very soon. It is plausible that the timing of the announcement of this new Among Us crossover is linked to the release of the new one Halo television series on Paramount +.

All that remains is to wait for even more news in this regard. We take advantage of it in the meantime to refer you to our in-depth information sheet on the game in which there are all the details and our articles related to the experience, you can find it here.