InnerSloth, the studio that created Among Usrevealed on the Twitter account of this video game the first actors who will participate in its animated series, and among them is Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the rings.

Wood will voice Green and as we noted before he is not the only one who will participate in this new animation. So will Ashley Johnson, the voice of Ellie in The Last of Us and his role will be that of Purple.

Randall Park, Fresh of the Boatis the one who will be behind Red in the animated series Among Us, while Community's Yvette Nicole Brown will be Orange. There are also a few details about what to expect from each character.

Red is the captain of the Skeld and likes to brag as well as please people. As for Purple, she is the suspicious and sarcastic head of security. Green, on her side, is just an intern.

Fountain: InnerSloth.

In the animated series Among Us Green's character is just 'happy to be here'. The last of those revealed, Orange, is just a corporate shill and quite the HR coward.

So each of the revealed characters will have a well-defined personality and will fulfill specific roles.

It is to be imagined that more will appear, since the video game stands out precisely for that. More than defined ranges, they are distinguished by colors.

Owen Dennis is the creator of the animated series Among Us and the executive producer. But in the production there are also members of InnerSloth, such as Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser.

Fountain: InnerSloth.

Other executive producers of the show are Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina of animation studio Titmouse. At the moment it is not known on which channel or video service the series will appear.

