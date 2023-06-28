Among Us it will soon become one animated series. The news comes from a report by Variety, later confirmed by Innersloth, the author studio of the famous game for PC, console and mobile devices.

According to the first details, the show will be made by CBS Studios and directed by Owen Denis, the creator of the Infinity Train series, who will lead the team of the animation studio Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Desk). Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Innersloth’s Carl Neisser will executive produce alongside Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

There plot will faithfully follow that of the game, with a group of astronauts engaged in the operations necessary to explore deep space while trying to unmask an alien killer who has taken the form of a member of the crew.

For the moment, a publication period has not been indicated for the Among Us animated series, nor on which platform it will be broadcast, as these are details that have not yet been defined.

Launched in 2018 on PC and mobile devices, after a quiet start Among Us has become a real customary phenomenon, also thanks to the support of some influencers who have begun to play it assiduously online. It later also arrived on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.