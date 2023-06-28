













That is to say, from Titmouse, an animation house that is also responsible for Big Mouth from Netflix. Owen Dennis will be the one to participate as creator and executive producer of this new project thanks to the agreement signed with CBS Studios.

The plot of the program will be similar to that of among uswhich is available not only on PC and mobile, but also on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

So we can expect crew members to be replaced one by one by a shape-shifting alien.

The latter seeks not only to cause confusion and sabotage the ship but also to assassinate the crew. This infiltrator does it in a very showy way.

So in the animated series of among us it is necessary to discover who the impostor is or fall victim to his machinations. Other than Dennis there will be more executive producers.

Among them members of InnerSloth, as are the creators of the game, Forest Willard and Marcus Bromander, as well as Carl Neisser.

On behalf of Titmouse there are also executive producers such as Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

At the moment there is no information about which channel or video-on-demand service the animated series will be available on. among us.

It seems that those involved are in negotiations to find out on which platform it will end. By participating CBS it could be thought that it will reach Paramount + as Star Trek: Lower Decks.

But since Titmouse is still involved, there is a possibility that it will reach Netflix; we’ll see what happens.

