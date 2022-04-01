Among Us is receiving extraordinary success among the public, thanks to its fresh and captivating formula. InnerSlothfor its part, has always shown a great attachment to its usersespecially during the usual April Fool. For this year’s event, the software house has in fact decided to implement one new mode on Among Us as April Fool’s Day.

A year ago exactly, InnerSloth showed up on their account Twitter the image of a Crewmate by Among Us dalle equine features, as a funny gag for the typical April fool. However, the software house has announced that such a design will come integrated into Among Us as an April Fool’s Day mode. The so-called Horse Mode it will be really playable, but only for a limited time. In fact, the new mode will only be available until 8 pm on 1 April 2022therefore players will have to hurry to experience the exhilarating experience.

According to InnerSloth, Horse Mode will automatically appear in the title, provided players have downloaded the latest update. In addition to changing the character design, the neighing of the horse will replace the classic killing sound. While this mode is active, the Crewmates will transform into Horsemate and they will be able to wear only hats and visors typical of jockeys.

In any case, the software house has also left a warningstating that Horse Mode “was made as a side project as a joke, so there may be some poor visual effects“.

🐎 AMONG US – HORSE MODE 🐎 one year ago we asked “what if?” and now we can say: “ha ha wait OH NO STOP.” starting now for one day only, this free cursed mode is available to play as part of our April Fools celebration we’re not sorry pic.twitter.com/ZuP4cJtuL9 – Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 1, 2022

That initiative was caught up with enthusiasm from enthusiasts, demonstrated by the large number of views and appreciation that the Twitter post received. So InnerSloth has surprised their fans once again and, in all likelihood, won’t stop doing it.

We remind you that the software house has announced a crossover between Among Us and Halo. In addition, we refer you to the updated title sheet, for all the information available.