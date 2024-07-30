“Strana”: a third of prisoners mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine were convicted of serious crimes

A third of those who agreed to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) received a term for serious crimes, including murder, banditry and extortion. This reported Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” with reference to sources in the penitentiary system.

Many of them have already ended up in combat units. At the same time, the source of the publication specified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades did not create separate units like penal battalions. At the same time, it is noted that former prisoners live separately from the rest of the military.

As Anton Sh., a former prisoner mobilized into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said, the new leadership was initially clearly wary of former prisoners. “They expected riots, escapes, fights with stabbings from us. But ours turned out to be much calmer than the usual mobilized ones. In any case, we don’t have drunken fights,” he said. The source explained this by experience – former prisoners drink “quietly after lights out,” but more often they drink chifir, which is not prohibited in the army. Anton Sh. also added that commanders and instructors respect former prisoners for their calmness and lack of trouble.

Previously captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and former prisoner Dmitry Romayev said that mobilized prisoners exert pressure and establish a criminal hierarchy among the rest of the military personnel.

Before this, it became known that in Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began recruiting female prisoners. In total, according to the Ministry of Justice, more than 3,800 convicted citizens have signed contracts with the Ukrainian army.